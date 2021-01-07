Earnings results for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.95.

Helen of Troy last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 13th, 2020. The reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. The company earned $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy has generated $8.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Helen of Troy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Helen of Troy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $222.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.52%. The high price target for HELE is $246.00 and the low price target for HELE is $190.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy does not currently pay a dividend. Helen of Troy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

In the past three months, Helen of Troy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Helen of Troy is held by insiders. 92.53% of the stock of Helen of Troy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE



Earnings for Helen of Troy are expected to grow by 3.51% in the coming year, from $10.53 to $10.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Helen of Troy is 27.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of Helen of Troy is 27.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 43.19. Helen of Troy has a PEG Ratio of 2.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Helen of Troy has a P/B Ratio of 4.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

