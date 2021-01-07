Earnings results for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Lamb Weston last posted its earnings data on October 12th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.2. Lamb Weston has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lamb Weston in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.92%. The high price target for LW is $89.00 and the low price target for LW is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lamb Weston has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.20, Lamb Weston has a forecasted downside of 14.9% from its current price of $76.63. Lamb Weston has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston has a dividend yield of 1.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lamb Weston has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lamb Weston is 36.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lamb Weston will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.39% next year. This indicates that Lamb Weston will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

In the past three months, Lamb Weston insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.81% of the stock of Lamb Weston is held by insiders. 81.34% of the stock of Lamb Weston is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW



Earnings for Lamb Weston are expected to grow by 22.94% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $2.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Lamb Weston is 33.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Lamb Weston is 33.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 43.19. Lamb Weston has a PEG Ratio of 4.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lamb Weston has a P/B Ratio of 46.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here