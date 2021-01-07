Earnings results for Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Lindsay last released its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The business earned $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Its revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lindsay has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.7. Lindsay has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lindsay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.02%. The high price target for LNN is $145.00 and the low price target for LNN is $82.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lindsay has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.00, Lindsay has a forecasted downside of 23.0% from its current price of $137.70. Lindsay has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lindsay has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lindsay is 35.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lindsay will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.97% next year. This indicates that Lindsay will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

In the past three months, Lindsay insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Lindsay is held by insiders. 80.76% of the stock of Lindsay is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN



Earnings for Lindsay are expected to grow by 16.19% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Lindsay is 38.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Lindsay is 38.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 40.58. Lindsay has a P/B Ratio of 5.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

