Micron Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Micron Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on September 29th, 2020. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Its revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Micron Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

32 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Micron Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.97, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.67%. The high price target for MU is $100.00 and the low price target for MU is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 24 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Micron Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 24 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.97, Micron Technology has a forecasted downside of 6.7% from its current price of $77.11. Micron Technology has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Micron Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Micron Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Micron Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,658,336.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Micron Technology is held by insiders. 71.31% of the stock of Micron Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Micron Technology are expected to grow by 59.62% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $4.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Micron Technology is 32.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Micron Technology is 32.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 88.90. Micron Technology has a PEG Ratio of 1.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Micron Technology has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

