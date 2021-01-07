Earnings results for Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Northern Technologies International last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Northern Technologies International has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year. Northern Technologies International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northern Technologies International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.16%. The high price target for NTIC is $15.00 and the low price target for NTIC is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Northern Technologies International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Northern Technologies International has a forecasted upside of 32.2% from its current price of $11.35. Northern Technologies International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International does not currently pay a dividend. Northern Technologies International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

In the past three months, Northern Technologies International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.90% of the stock of Northern Technologies International is held by insiders. 37.59% of the stock of Northern Technologies International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)



Earnings for Northern Technologies International are expected to grow by 47.22% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Northern Technologies International is -75.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Northern Technologies International is -75.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Northern Technologies International has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

