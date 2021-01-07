Earnings results for Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Analyst Opinion on Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Peninsula Energy in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF)

Peninsula Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Peninsula Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF)

In the past three months, Peninsula Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF



Earnings for Peninsula Energy are expected to remain at ($0.02) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Peninsula Energy is -11.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Peninsula Energy is -11.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Peninsula Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

