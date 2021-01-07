Earnings results for REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for REV Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.63%. The high price target for REVG is $10.00 and the low price target for REVG is $5.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

REV Group does not currently pay a dividend. REV Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, REV Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of REV Group is held by insiders. 93.42% of the stock of REV Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for REV Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.67 per share. The P/E ratio of REV Group is -19.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of REV Group is -19.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. REV Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

