Earnings results for Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Schnitzer Steel Industries last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm earned $464.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.8. Schnitzer Steel Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Schnitzer Steel Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.79%. The high price target for SCHN is $35.00 and the low price target for SCHN is $35.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Schnitzer Steel Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a forecasted downside of 9.8% from its current price of $38.80. Schnitzer Steel Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.13%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Schnitzer Steel Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries is 34.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Schnitzer Steel Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.98% next year. This indicates that Schnitzer Steel Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

In the past three months, Schnitzer Steel Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $378,011.00 in company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Schnitzer Steel Industries is held by insiders. 82.01% of the stock of Schnitzer Steel Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN



Earnings for Schnitzer Steel Industries are expected to grow by 284.38% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries is 352.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries is 352.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 26.17. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

