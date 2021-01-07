Earnings results for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.1. Walgreens Boots Alliance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Walgreens Boots Alliance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.22%. The high price target for WBA is $56.00 and the low price target for WBA is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 13 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Walgreens Boots Alliance has been increasing its dividend for 44 years. The dividend payout ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance is 39.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Walgreens Boots Alliance will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.48% next year. This indicates that Walgreens Boots Alliance will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

In the past three months, Walgreens Boots Alliance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $207,750.00 in company stock. Only 16.91% of the stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance is held by insiders. 55.96% of the stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA



Earnings for Walgreens Boots Alliance are expected to grow by 8.88% in the coming year, from $4.84 to $5.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance is 86.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance is 86.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a PEG Ratio of 1.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

