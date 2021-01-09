GTT COMMUNICATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GTT)

HOW HAS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications’ stock was trading at $11.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GTT stock has decreased by 70.4% and is now trading at $3.38.

THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS (NASDAQ:SMPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods last issued its earnings results on January 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm earned $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. The Simply Good Foods has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.2. The Simply Good Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods’ stock was trading at $16.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SMPL shares have increased by 80.4% and is now trading at $29.77.

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS (NASDAQ:RELL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics last released its earnings data on October 7th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $38.81 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Richardson Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics’ stock was trading at $4.46 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RELL stock has increased by 31.8% and is now trading at $5.88.

REV GROUP (NYSE:REVG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group last released its quarterly earnings data on January 6th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm earned $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year. REV Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REV GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group’s stock was trading at $6.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, REVG stock has increased by 34.7% and is now trading at $8.54.