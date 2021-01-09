BRENNTAG EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

HOW HAS BRENNTAG’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag’s stock was trading at $8.27 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BNTGY stock has increased by 101.6% and is now trading at $16.67.

CYBERAGENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

HOW HAS CYBERAGENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent’s stock was trading at $19.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CYGIY shares have increased by 73.3% and is now trading at $34.1750.

CONSTELLATION BRANDS (NYSE:STZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands last announced its earnings data on January 6th, 2021. The reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Its revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has generated $9.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.3. Constellation Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONSTELLATION BRANDS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands’ stock was trading at $155.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STZ stock has increased by 48.5% and is now trading at $230.21.

(OTCMKTS:PENMF)

HOW HAS PENINSULA ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:PENMF)

Peninsula Energy’s stock was trading at $0.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PENMF shares have increased by 38.9% and is now trading at $0.1250.