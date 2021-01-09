SARTORIUS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

HOW HAS SARTORIUS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s stock was trading at $224.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SARTF shares have increased by 85.3% and is now trading at $414.99.

CITY DEVELOPMENTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

HOW HAS CITY DEVELOPMENTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments’ stock was trading at $6.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CDEVY stock has decreased by 13.5% and is now trading at $5.45.

AU OPTRONICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

HOW HAS AU OPTRONICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

AU Optronics’ stock was trading at $2.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AUOTY shares have increased by 74.9% and is now trading at $4.95.

HELEN OF TROY (NASDAQ:HELE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy last posted its earnings data on January 6th, 2021. The reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy has generated $8.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Helen of Troy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HELEN OF TROY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy’s stock was trading at $136.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HELE stock has increased by 56.8% and is now trading at $214.10.