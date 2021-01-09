HOYA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOW HAS HOYA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA’s stock was trading at $86.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HOCPY stock has increased by 57.8% and is now trading at $136.35.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT (NYSE:MSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. Its revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MSC Industrial Direct has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. MSC Industrial Direct has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct’s stock was trading at $53.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MSM shares have increased by 57.5% and is now trading at $84.06.

INTERPACE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:IDXG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter. Interpace Biosciences has generated ($5.58) earnings per share over the last year. Interpace Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTERPACE BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences’ stock was trading at $6.46 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IDXG shares have decreased by 39.9% and is now trading at $3.88.

FRANKLIN COVEY (NYSE:FC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 6th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. Franklin Covey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FRANKLIN COVEY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey’s stock was trading at $24.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FC stock has increased by 0.5% and is now trading at $25.07.