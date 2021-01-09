KONINKLIJKE KPN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

HOW HAS KONINKLIJKE KPN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN’s stock was trading at $2.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KKPNF stock has increased by 52.2% and is now trading at $3.2720.

CAL-MAINE FOODS (NASDAQ:CALM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods last released its earnings data on January 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Its revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cal-Maine Foods has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Cal-Maine Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAL-MAINE FOODS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods’ stock was trading at $34.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CALM shares have increased by 10.0% and is now trading at $38.02.

UNIFIRST (NYSE:UNF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst last released its quarterly earnings data on January 5th, 2021. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst has generated $8.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. UniFirst has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIFIRST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst’s stock was trading at $165.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UNF stock has increased by 30.0% and is now trading at $214.60.

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:SCHN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 6th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.0. Schnitzer Steel Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries’ stock was trading at $13.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SCHN stock has increased by 170.4% and is now trading at $37.18.