SMART GLOBAL (NASDAQ:SGH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global last released its quarterly earnings results on January 4th, 2021. The reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. Its revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year. SMART Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SMART GLOBAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global’s stock was trading at $22.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SGH stock has increased by 67.4% and is now trading at $38.04.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES (NYSE:GBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies last announced its earnings results on January 5th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.22. The firm earned $403 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. Its revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Greenbrier Companies has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. The Greenbrier Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies’ stock was trading at $17.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GBX stock has increased by 107.6% and is now trading at $35.56.

RESOURCES CONNECTION (NASDAQ:RGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 5th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm earned $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. Its revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Resources Connection has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Resources Connection has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RESOURCES CONNECTION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RGP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Resources Connection in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Resources Connection stock.

ACCOLADE (NASDAQ:ACCD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business earned $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS ACCOLADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACCD)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Accolade in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Accolade stock.