ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

HOW HAS ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $0.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ATNM stock has increased by 3,333.3% and is now trading at $8.24.

SARATOGA INVESTMENT (NYSE:SAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 7th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Saratoga Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SARATOGA INVESTMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment’s stock was trading at $21.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SAR stock has increased by 4.0% and is now trading at $22.62.

LANDEC (NASDAQ:LNDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec last issued its earnings results on January 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year. Landec has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LANDEC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec’s stock was trading at $9.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LNDC shares have increased by 12.6% and is now trading at $10.74.

CHASE (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase last released its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $63.91 million during the quarter. Chase has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. Chase has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHASE? (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Wall Street analysts have given Chase a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Chase wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.