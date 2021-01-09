JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:JEF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group last posted its earnings data on January 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Jefferies Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group’s stock was trading at $17.19 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JEF stock has increased by 53.5% and is now trading at $26.39.

NEXTDECADE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NEXT)

HOW HAS NEXTDECADE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade’s stock was trading at $1.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NEXT shares have increased by 18.0% and is now trading at $2.16.

FREENET EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

HOW HAS FREENET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet’s stock was trading at $22.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FRTAF stock has decreased by 9.0% and is now trading at $20.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 6th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.4. WD-40 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WD-40’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40’s stock was trading at $179.82 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WDFC shares have increased by 67.5% and is now trading at $301.15.