HERTZ GLOBAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HTZ)

HOW HAS HERTZ GLOBAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HTZ)

Hertz Global’s stock was trading at $8.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HTZ shares have decreased by 82.9% and is now trading at $1.40.

TIM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TIMB)

IS TIM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TIMB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TIM in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TIM stock.

BANKINTER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

HOW HAS BANKINTER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter’s stock was trading at $5.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BKNIY shares have increased by 6.7% and is now trading at $5.71.

LAMB WESTON (NYSE:LW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 6th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm earned $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. Lamb Weston has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAMB WESTON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston’s stock was trading at $71.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LW shares have increased by 7.6% and is now trading at $76.83.