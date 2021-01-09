MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

HOW HAS MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group’s stock was trading at $14.5450 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MSADY stock has increased by 10.1% and is now trading at $16.02.

EDP – ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

HOW HAS EDP – ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal’s stock was trading at $46.2950 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EDPFY shares have increased by 49.3% and is now trading at $69.11.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

HOW HAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s stock was trading at $12.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ANZBY stock has increased by 47.0% and is now trading at $18.41.

NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:NTIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 6th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year. Northern Technologies International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International’s stock was trading at $9.48 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NTIC stock has increased by 27.1% and is now trading at $12.05.