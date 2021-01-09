(NYSE:BHP)

HOW HAS BHP GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group’s stock was trading at $35.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BHP shares have increased by 107.2% and is now trading at $73.46.

JSR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

HOW HAS JSR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR’s stock was trading at $18.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JSCPY stock has increased by 68.3% and is now trading at $30.48.

ANDRITZ EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

HOW HAS ANDRITZ’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz’s stock was trading at $8.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ADRZY shares have increased by 12.4% and is now trading at $9.2240.

CONAGRA BRANDS (NYSE:CAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands last announced its earnings data on January 6th, 2021. The reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Its revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Conagra Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONAGRA BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands’ stock was trading at $26.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CAG stock has increased by 27.1% and is now trading at $34.07.