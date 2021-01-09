OMRON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

HOW HAS OMRON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON’s stock was trading at $48.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OMRNY stock has increased by 90.7% and is now trading at $92.22.

ADVANTEST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

HOW HAS ADVANTEST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest’s stock was trading at $43.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ATEYY stock has increased by 87.8% and is now trading at $81.06.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:MU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology last issued its earnings data on January 6th, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. Micron Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology’s stock was trading at $43.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MU stock has increased by 77.1% and is now trading at $77.42.

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:AEHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 6th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aehr Test Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AEHR TEST SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems’ stock was trading at $1.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AEHR stock has increased by 27.9% and is now trading at $2.11.