H. LUNDBECK A/S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

HOW HAS H. LUNDBECK A/S’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S’s stock was trading at $31.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HLUYY shares have increased by 7.0% and is now trading at $33.74.

SPARK NEW ZEALAND EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

HOW HAS SPARK NEW ZEALAND’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand’s stock was trading at $14.9550 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SPKKY shares have increased by 17.8% and is now trading at $17.61.

BED BATH & BEYOND (NASDAQ:BBBY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 6th, 2021. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business earned $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bed Bath & Beyond has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year. Bed Bath & Beyond has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BED BATH & BEYOND’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock was trading at $7.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BBBY shares have increased by 147.6% and is now trading at $18.94.

BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES? (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

