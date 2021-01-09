INTESA SANPAOLO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

HOW HAS INTESA SANPAOLO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo’s stock was trading at $12.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ISNPY shares have increased by 20.1% and is now trading at $14.4650.

(OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

HOW HAS COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s stock was trading at $43.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CMWAY shares have increased by 54.3% and is now trading at $66.35.

OCUPHIRE PHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OCUP)

IS OCUPHIRE PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OCUP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ocuphire Pharma in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ocuphire Pharma stock.

CORVUS GOLD (NYSE:KOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold last issued its earnings results on October 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02. Corvus Gold has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CORVUS GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KOR)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corvus Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Corvus Gold stock.