WEST JAPAN RAILWAY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

HOW HAS WEST JAPAN RAILWAY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway’s stock was trading at $61.44 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WJRYY shares have decreased by 16.6% and is now trading at $51.23.

NANTKWEST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NK)

HOW HAS NANTKWEST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest’s stock was trading at $3.52 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NK stock has increased by 305.4% and is now trading at $14.27.

(OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

HOW HAS BRITVIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic’s stock was trading at $20.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BTVCY shares have increased by 8.3% and is now trading at $21.82.

ACUITY BRANDS (NYSE:AYI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands last announced its earnings results on January 6th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Its revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acuity Brands has generated $7.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Acuity Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACUITY BRANDS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands’ stock was trading at $97.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AYI stock has increased by 19.0% and is now trading at $115.99.