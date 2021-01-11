Earnings results for AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

AZZ last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 18th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm earned $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.02 million. Its revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.7. AZZ has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 11th, 2021. AZZ will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, January 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AZZ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.21%. The high price target for AZZ is $50.00 and the low price target for AZZ is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AZZ has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, AZZ has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $49.40. AZZ has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ has a dividend yield of 1.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AZZ does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AZZ is 25.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AZZ will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.66% next year. This indicates that AZZ will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

In the past three months, AZZ insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.65% of the stock of AZZ is held by insiders. 88.42% of the stock of AZZ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ



Earnings for AZZ are expected to grow by 46.41% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of AZZ is 86.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.67. The P/E ratio of AZZ is 86.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 40.74. AZZ has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

