Earnings results for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Commercial Metals last issued its earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Commercial Metals has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Commercial Metals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 11th, 2021. Commercial Metals will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, January 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Commercial Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.32%. The high price target for CMC is $25.00 and the low price target for CMC is $21.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Commercial Metals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.86, Commercial Metals has a forecasted upside of 1.3% from its current price of $22.56. Commercial Metals has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals pays a meaningful dividend of 2.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Commercial Metals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Commercial Metals is 18.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Commercial Metals will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.57% next year. This indicates that Commercial Metals will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

In the past three months, Commercial Metals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,957,629.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Commercial Metals is held by insiders. 84.42% of the stock of Commercial Metals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC



Earnings for Commercial Metals are expected to decrease by -10.64% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $1.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Commercial Metals is 9.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.67. The P/E ratio of Commercial Metals is 9.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.84. Commercial Metals has a PEG Ratio of 3.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Commercial Metals has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here