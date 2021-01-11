Earnings results for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Kura Sushi USA last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company earned $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Kura Sushi USA has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year. Kura Sushi USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 11th, 2021. Kura Sushi USA will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, January 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kura Sushi USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.21%. The high price target for KRUS is $24.00 and the low price target for KRUS is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kura Sushi USA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.80, Kura Sushi USA has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $18.82. Kura Sushi USA has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA does not currently pay a dividend. Kura Sushi USA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

In the past three months, Kura Sushi USA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Kura Sushi USA is held by insiders. Only 32.68% of the stock of Kura Sushi USA is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS



Earnings for Kura Sushi USA are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Kura Sushi USA is -9.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kura Sushi USA is -9.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kura Sushi USA has a P/B Ratio of 3.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

