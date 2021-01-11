Earnings results for KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

KushCo last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm earned $26.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 million. KushCo has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. KushCo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KushCo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.12%. The high price target for KSHB is $1.50 and the low price target for KSHB is $1.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo does not currently pay a dividend. KushCo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

In the past three months, KushCo insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $19,750.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 20.20% of the stock of KushCo is held by insiders. Only 0.50% of the stock of KushCo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB



Earnings for KushCo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to $0.03 per share. The P/E ratio of KushCo is -1.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of KushCo is -1.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. KushCo has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

