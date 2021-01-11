Earnings results for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Co is expected* to report earnings on 01/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Analyst Opinion on Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Limoneira in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.26%. The high price target for LMNR is $20.00 and the low price target for LMNR is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira pays a meaningful dividend of 1.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Limoneira has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Limoneira will have a dividend payout ratio of 166.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Limoneira may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

In the past three months, Limoneira insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $252,450.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Limoneira is held by insiders. 50.71% of the stock of Limoneira is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR



Earnings for Limoneira are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Limoneira is -24.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Limoneira is -24.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Limoneira has a PEG Ratio of 5.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Limoneira has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

