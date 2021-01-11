Earnings results for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Simulations Plus last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.6. Simulations Plus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 11th, 2021. Simulations Plus will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, January 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Simulations Plus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.52%. The high price target for SLP is $95.00 and the low price target for SLP is $76.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Simulations Plus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.75, Simulations Plus has a forecasted upside of 0.5% from its current price of $82.32. Simulations Plus has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus has a dividend yield of 0.30%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Simulations Plus does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Simulations Plus is 50.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Simulations Plus will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.34% next year. This indicates that Simulations Plus will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

In the past three months, Simulations Plus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,347,992.00 in company stock. Only 31.57% of the stock of Simulations Plus is held by insiders. 59.61% of the stock of Simulations Plus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP



Earnings for Simulations Plus are expected to grow by 15.09% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $0.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Simulations Plus is 164.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.66. The P/E ratio of Simulations Plus is 164.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 91.08. Simulations Plus has a PEG Ratio of 7.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Simulations Plus has a P/B Ratio of 38.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here