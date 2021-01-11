Earnings results for SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Synnex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.26.

SYNNEX last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Its revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. SYNNEX has generated $13.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. SYNNEX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 11th, 2021. SYNNEX will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, January 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SYNNEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $140.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.68%. The high price target for SNX is $180.00 and the low price target for SNX is $85.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SYNNEX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $140.50, SYNNEX has a forecasted upside of 61.7% from its current price of $86.90. SYNNEX has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SYNNEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of SYNNEX is 3.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SYNNEX will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.92% next year. This indicates that SYNNEX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

In the past three months, SYNNEX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,034,883.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of SYNNEX is held by insiders. 75.60% of the stock of SYNNEX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX



Earnings for SYNNEX are expected to grow by 12.00% in the coming year, from $12.25 to $13.72 per share. The P/E ratio of SYNNEX is 9.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.66. The P/E ratio of SYNNEX is 9.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 91.08. SYNNEX has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SYNNEX has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here