Earnings results for IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 01/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Analyst Opinion on IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IHS Markit in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.85%. The high price target for INFO is $100.00 and the low price target for INFO is $30.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IHS Markit has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.59, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.44, IHS Markit has a forecasted downside of 3.9% from its current price of $86.78. IHS Markit has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. IHS Markit does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of IHS Markit is 32.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, IHS Markit will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.86% next year. This indicates that IHS Markit will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

In the past three months, IHS Markit insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $75,049.00 in company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of IHS Markit is held by insiders. 83.74% of the stock of IHS Markit is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO



Earnings for IHS Markit are expected to grow by 17.94% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.63 per share. The P/E ratio of IHS Markit is 37.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.59. The P/E ratio of IHS Markit is 37.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.94. IHS Markit has a P/B Ratio of 4.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

