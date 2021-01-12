Earnings results for Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited is expected* to report earnings on 01/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Infosys last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 14th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company earned $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. Infosys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Infosys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.15%. The high price target for INFY is $18.00 and the low price target for INFY is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Infosys has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.81, Infosys has a forecasted downside of 31.2% from its current price of $18.60. Infosys has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys has a dividend yield of 1.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Infosys does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Infosys is 49.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Infosys will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.19% next year. This indicates that Infosys will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

In the past three months, Infosys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.42% of the stock of Infosys is held by insiders. Only 13.70% of the stock of Infosys is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Infosys (NYSE:INFY



Earnings for Infosys are expected to grow by 8.47% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Infosys is 32.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.52. The P/E ratio of Infosys is 32.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 90.76. Infosys has a PEG Ratio of 2.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Infosys has a P/B Ratio of 9.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

