Earnings results for Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Shaw Communications last released its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Shaw Communications has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Shaw Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shaw Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.50%. The high price target for SJR is $32.00 and the low price target for SJR is $21.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shaw Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.71, Shaw Communications has a forecasted upside of 50.5% from its current price of $17.75. Shaw Communications has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.10%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Shaw Communications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Shaw Communications is 84.26%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Shaw Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 88.35% in the coming year. This indicates that Shaw Communications may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

In the past three months, Shaw Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Shaw Communications is held by insiders. 57.07% of the stock of Shaw Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR



Earnings for Shaw Communications are expected to grow by 3.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Shaw Communications is 18.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.52. The P/E ratio of Shaw Communications is 18.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 55.13. Shaw Communications has a PEG Ratio of 4.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Shaw Communications has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

