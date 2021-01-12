Earnings results for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited is expected* to report earnings on 01/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Wipro last issued its earnings data on October 18th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Wipro has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Wipro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wipro in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Wipro.

Dividend Strength: Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro has a dividend yield of 0.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wipro does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Wipro is 4.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wipro will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.00% next year. This indicates that Wipro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

In the past three months, Wipro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Wipro is held by insiders. Only 2.32% of the stock of Wipro is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Wipro (NYSE:WIT



Earnings for Wipro are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Wipro is 28.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.52. The P/E ratio of Wipro is 28.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 90.76. Wipro has a PEG Ratio of 2.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Wipro has a P/B Ratio of 5.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here