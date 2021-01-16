AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ last announced its earnings results on January 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.1. AZZ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AZZ’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ’s stock was trading at $29.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AZZ stock has increased by 58.7% and is now trading at $47.38.

INFOSYS (NYSE:INFY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 12th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. Infosys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INFOSYS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys’ stock was trading at $8.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INFY shares have increased by 104.2% and is now trading at $18.17.

YASKAWA ELECTRIC (OTCMKTS:YASKY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 9th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm earned $899.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.54 million. YASKAWA Electric has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.9.

HOW HAS YASKAWA ELECTRIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric’s stock was trading at $54.3846 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, YASKY stock has increased by 109.2% and is now trading at $113.78.

CITIGROUP (NYSE:C) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:C)

Citigroup last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 15th, 2021. The reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.82. The business earned $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Its revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has generated $7.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6.

HOW HAS CITIGROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:C)

Citigroup’s stock was trading at $50.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, C stock has increased by 26.5% and is now trading at $64.23.