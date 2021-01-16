SEVEN & I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i last released its quarterly earnings results on October 8th, 2020. The reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $13.08 billion during the quarter. Seven & i has generated $1.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Seven & i has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEVEN & I’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i’s stock was trading at $17.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SVNDY shares have increased by 8.6% and is now trading at $19.09.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY (NASDAQ:RMCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 15th, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $5.33 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s stock was trading at $7.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RMCF stock has decreased by 41.1% and is now trading at $4.42.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ANIX)

HOW HAS ANIXA BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences’ stock was trading at $2.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ANIX stock has increased by 115.0% and is now trading at $4.45.

BANCFIRST (NASDAQ:BANF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm earned $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.05 million. BancFirst has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3.

HOW HAS BANCFIRST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst’s stock was trading at $37.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BANF shares have increased by 72.9% and is now trading at $64.17.