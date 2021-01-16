LIMONEIRA (NASDAQ:LMNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.21. Limoneira has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year. Limoneira has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIMONEIRA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira’s stock was trading at $15.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LMNR shares have increased by 2.3% and is now trading at $15.38.

WIPRO (NYSE:WIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro last posted its earnings data on January 12th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Wipro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WIPRO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro’s stock was trading at $3.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WIT stock has increased by 103.5% and is now trading at $6.39.

WASHINGTON FEDERAL (NASDAQ:WAFD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal last released its quarterly earnings data on January 13th, 2021. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Washington Federal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WASHINGTON FEDERAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal’s stock was trading at $26.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WAFD stock has increased by 8.6% and is now trading at $28.31.

CARNIVAL CO. & (NYSE:CCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & last released its earnings results on October 13th, 2020. The reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CARNIVAL CO. &’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. &’s stock was trading at $21.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCL stock has decreased by 4.4% and is now trading at $20.79.