COMMERCIAL METALS (NYSE:CMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 10th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Commercial Metals has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Commercial Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMERCIAL METALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals’ stock was trading at $14.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CMC shares have increased by 42.1% and is now trading at $21.29.

CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping last released its earnings data on January 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Concrete Pumping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONCRETE PUMPING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping’s stock was trading at $4.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BBCP shares have increased by 18.1% and is now trading at $5.16.

APHRIA (NASDAQ:APHA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria last released its quarterly earnings data on January 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. The company earned $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aphria has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. Aphria has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APHRIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria’s stock was trading at $2.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, APHA stock has increased by 360.0% and is now trading at $12.42.

HOW HAS SHIFTPIXY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy’s stock was trading at $5.6101 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PIXY shares have decreased by 51.9% and is now trading at $2.70.