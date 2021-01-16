KB HOME (NYSE:KBH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home last released its quarterly earnings results on January 11th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Its revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. KB Home has generated $2.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. KB Home has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KB HOME’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home’s stock was trading at $26.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KBH shares have increased by 33.8% and is now trading at $35.76.

VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES (OTCMKTS:VOLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences last released its earnings results on January 12th, 2021. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.59. Volt Information Sciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Volt Information Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ORMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on January 13th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $3.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ORMP stock has increased by 32.0% and is now trading at $4.37.

HDFC BANK (NYSE:HDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 18th, 2020. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business earned $3.15 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3.

HOW HAS HDFC BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank’s stock was trading at $48.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HDB stock has increased by 54.7% and is now trading at $74.88.