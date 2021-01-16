SIMULATIONS PLUS (NASDAQ:SLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus last issued its earnings results on January 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.4. Simulations Plus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIMULATIONS PLUS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus’ stock was trading at $30.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SLP stock has increased by 135.7% and is now trading at $71.19.

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:SJR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications last posted its earnings results on January 12th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Its revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Shaw Communications has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Shaw Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SHAW COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications’ stock was trading at $15.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SJR shares have increased by 11.8% and is now trading at $17.66.

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank last posted its earnings data on January 13th, 2021. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. First Republic Bank has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. First Republic Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST REPUBLIC BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank’s stock was trading at $89.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FRC shares have increased by 72.3% and is now trading at $153.71.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. (NYSE:JPM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. last released its quarterly earnings data on January 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.44. The business earned $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has generated $10.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1.

HOW HAS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stock was trading at $95.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JPM shares have increased by 44.5% and is now trading at $138.64.