SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm earned $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Its revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. SYNNEX has generated $13.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. SYNNEX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SYNNEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX’s stock was trading at $101.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SNX stock has decreased by 13.3% and is now trading at $87.52.

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES (NYSE:ACI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 11th, 2021. The reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company earned $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS ALBERTSONS COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACI)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Albertsons Companies in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Albertsons Companies stock.

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES (OTCMKTS:DSNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.03 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.1. Destiny Media Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies’ stock was trading at $0.8681 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DSNY stock has increased by 22.3% and is now trading at $1.0620.

BIOMERICA (NASDAQ:BMRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Biomerica has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Biomerica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BIOMERICA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica’s stock was trading at $2.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BMRA stock has increased by 96.6% and is now trading at $5.70.