KURA SUSHI USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA last posted its earnings results on January 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Kura Sushi USA has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year. Kura Sushi USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KURA SUSHI USA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA’s stock was trading at $13.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KRUS stock has increased by 62.9% and is now trading at $22.49.

PLATINUM GROUP METALS (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals last released its quarterly earnings results on November 25th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Platinum Group Metals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Platinum Group Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

LOOP INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:LOOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Loop Industries has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS LOOP INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries’ stock was trading at $8.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LOOP stock has increased by 6.6% and is now trading at $9.10.

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (NYSE:PNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group last announced its earnings results on January 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.70. The company earned $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has generated $11.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3.

HOW HAS THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group’s stock was trading at $101.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PNC stock has increased by 51.8% and is now trading at $154.78.