KUSHCO (OTCMKTS:KSHB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo last released its earnings results on January 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. KushCo has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. KushCo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KUSHCO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo’s stock was trading at $0.8049 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KSHB stock has increased by 54.1% and is now trading at $1.24.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT (OTCMKTS:CJREF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Corus Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORUS ENTERTAINMENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment’s stock was trading at $2.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CJREF stock has increased by 42.4% and is now trading at $3.8880.

DELTA AIR LINES (NYSE:DAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines last released its quarterly earnings data on January 13th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has generated $7.31 earnings per share over the last year. Delta Air Lines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DELTA AIR LINES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines’ stock was trading at $42.67 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DAL stock has decreased by 6.3% and is now trading at $39.98.

SONO-TEK (OTCMKTS:SOTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 14th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $3.48 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.5. Sono-Tek has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SONO-TEK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek’s stock was trading at $2.19 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SOTK shares have increased by 106.4% and is now trading at $4.52.