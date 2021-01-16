VOXX INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:VOXX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International last announced its earnings data on October 13th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter. VOXX International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. VOXX International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VOXX INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International’s stock was trading at $2.93 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VOXX stock has increased by 635.2% and is now trading at $21.54.

IHS MARKIT (NYSE:INFO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit last issued its earnings data on January 12th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Its revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. IHS Markit has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. IHS Markit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IHS MARKIT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit’s stock was trading at $59.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INFO stock has increased by 43.5% and is now trading at $85.51.

PROGRESS SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:PRGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software last announced its earnings data on January 13th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm earned $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. Progress Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROGRESS SOFTWARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software’s stock was trading at $32.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PRGS stock has increased by 35.4% and is now trading at $44.14.

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (NYSE:WFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm earned $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Wells Fargo & Company has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.6.

HOW HAS WELLS FARGO & COMPANY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company’s stock was trading at $32.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WFC stock has decreased by 0.9% and is now trading at $32.04.