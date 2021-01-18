Earnings results for AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company is estimated to report earnings on 01/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

AMCON Distributing last released its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $426.44 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. AMCON Distributing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

AMCON Distributing has a dividend yield of 0.70%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AMCON Distributing does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, AMCON Distributing insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 70.61% of the stock of AMCON Distributing is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.76% of the stock of AMCON Distributing is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT



The P/E ratio of AMCON Distributing is 10.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.86. The P/E ratio of AMCON Distributing is 10.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.83. AMCON Distributing has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

