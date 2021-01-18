Earnings results for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International last released its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. The firm earned $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. Logitech International has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. Logitech International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 18th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Logitech International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.65%. The high price target for LOGI is $116.00 and the low price target for LOGI is $57.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Logitech International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.25, Logitech International has a forecasted downside of 1.6% from its current price of $100.91. Logitech International has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International does not currently pay a dividend. Logitech International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

In the past three months, Logitech International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,874,270.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Logitech International is held by insiders. Only 33.66% of the stock of Logitech International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI



Earnings for Logitech International are expected to decrease by -28.57% in the coming year, from $3.99 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Logitech International is 25.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Logitech International is 25.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.78. Logitech International has a P/B Ratio of 11.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

