Earnings results for Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Monaker Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Monaker Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Monaker Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Dividend Strength: Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group does not currently pay a dividend. Monaker Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

In the past three months, Monaker Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.20% of the stock of Monaker Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.20% of the stock of Monaker Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI



The P/E ratio of Monaker Group is -3.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Monaker Group is -3.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Monaker Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here