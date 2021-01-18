Earnings results for TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

Dividend Strength: TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR does not currently pay a dividend. TSR does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

In the past three months, TSR insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of TSR is held by insiders. Only 8.59% of the stock of TSR is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI



The P/E ratio of TSR is -26.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TSR is -26.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TSR has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here