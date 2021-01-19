Earnings results for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Analyst Opinion on Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ashtead Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group has a dividend yield of 0.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ashtead Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ashtead Group is 7.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ashtead Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.31% next year. This indicates that Ashtead Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

In the past three months, Ashtead Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Ashtead Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)



Earnings for Ashtead Group are expected to grow by 21.81% in the coming year, from $7.75 to $9.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Ashtead Group is 28.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Ashtead Group is 28.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 38.10. Ashtead Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

